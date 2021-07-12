Zeepin Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $334,254.25 and approximately $93,481.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00159066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,141.46 or 1.00331930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.94 or 0.00959507 BTC.

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

