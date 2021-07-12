Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.99 Million

Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $262.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

AMRC stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.28. 228,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372 in the last 90 days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $60,000. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.