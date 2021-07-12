FlypMe (FYP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,889.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $821,008.26 and approximately $1,889.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

