$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on INFI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.