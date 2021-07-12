$390,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to post sales of $390,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $2.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on INFI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.18. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

