RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $66.14 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $66.14 million and $416,885.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00325411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00131765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00179483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

