JUST (JST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.24 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, JUST has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $111.24 million and $48.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00112433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00158413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,136.46 or 0.99992060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.13 or 0.00956965 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

