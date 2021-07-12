Auto Achieves Market Cap of $43.67 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $823.96 or 0.02486360 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $43.67 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00052994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.00896272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

