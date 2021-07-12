Zero Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $43,973.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.84 or 0.00325411 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00131765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00179483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,226,426 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

