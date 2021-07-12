Terren S. Peizer Sells 94,294 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 94,294 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,354,037.58. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:OTRK traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 251,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $99.89.
