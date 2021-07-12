James Hippel Sells 9,942 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NYSE:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NYSE:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06.

TECH traded down $13.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.46. The stock had a trading volume of 210,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,397. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $467.63.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

