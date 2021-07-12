Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) CAO Eric M. Specter Sells 9,900 Shares

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 279,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Get Conn's alerts:

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.