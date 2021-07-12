VNT Chain (VNT) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $18.14 million and $39,034.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00899732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005398 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.