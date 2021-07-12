CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.91 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $30.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. 2,096,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,421. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of -820.50 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.