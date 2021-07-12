Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report $2.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $2.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $33.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.67 million to $40.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $70.14 million, with estimates ranging from $55.17 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.95% and a negative net margin of 159.11%.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $331,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. 15.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. 2,425,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,201. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

