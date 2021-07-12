Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Tops $800,450.22

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $800,450.22 and $34,554.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bottos has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00899732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005398 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

