REPO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,344.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, REPO has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $15,344.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00112692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00158722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,142.92 or 0.99994381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00957782 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

