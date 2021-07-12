$86.85 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $86.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $90.97 million. Euronav reported sales of $404.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $510.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.70 million to $543.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $821.28 million, with estimates ranging from $727.90 million to $889.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Euronav by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,363,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 994,505 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $6,962,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

EURN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.96. 1,308,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

