Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post sales of $18.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the highest is $18.58 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $77.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSWC shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $50,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSWC traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 143,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.