$27.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post $27.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.31 million and the highest is $28.40 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $131.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 609,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock worth $622,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. 298,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

