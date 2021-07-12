Juan C. Jaen Sells 4,857 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $116,033.73.

RCUS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 366,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

