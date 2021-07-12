Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sells 10,000 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total value of $5,081,500.00.

NYSE ZBRA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $548.10. 212,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,492. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $549.98.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.