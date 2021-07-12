Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sells 10,000 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NYSE:ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.15, for a total value of $5,081,500.00.
NYSE ZBRA traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $548.10. 212,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,492. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $549.98.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.