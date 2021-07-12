Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.30

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

