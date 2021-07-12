Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $34.34 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00899406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

