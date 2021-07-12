$7.53 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NYSE:LRCX) to report earnings per share of $7.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.60 and the lowest is $7.50. Lam Research posted earnings of $4.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00.

NYSE:LRCX traded up $12.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $625.42. 1,731,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,409. Lam Research has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

