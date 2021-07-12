O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:ORLY) will report $6.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $7.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $25.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $27.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $27.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.83 to $28.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

ORLY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $591.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,900. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $417.26 and a 12 month high of $593.42.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 22,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $11,781,594.72. Insiders have sold 61,992 shares of company stock worth $33,233,531 in the last quarter.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

