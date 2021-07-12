Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NYSE:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay Sells 3,707 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NYSE:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 3,707 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $16,236.66.

CLSD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,678. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

