Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) Insider Sells 4,119 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NYSE:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00.
Shares of NYSE ATRC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,172. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $84.43.
AtriCure Company Profile
