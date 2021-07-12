Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $68,920.80 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) major shareholder Jewell Stephens 2012 Tru Arden sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $68,920.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CONN stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48.
Conn’s Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.