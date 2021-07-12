Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $68,920.80 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) major shareholder Jewell Stephens 2012 Tru Arden sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $68,920.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CONN stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.