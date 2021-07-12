BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

BSIG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,983. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 416,948 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.