ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Insider Timothy G. Yarbrough Sells 5,969 Shares of Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) insider Timothy G. Yarbrough sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $125,349.00.

Shares of ZIP stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $25.17. 409,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

