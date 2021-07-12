$475.73 Million in Sales Expected for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report sales of $475.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $515.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.00 million. At Home Group reported sales of $515.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,694 shares of company stock worth $1,088,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in At Home Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

HOME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.75. 2,059,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,066. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $38.06.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

