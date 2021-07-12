Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Cap of $153.34 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $153.34 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.69 or 0.00092797 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,021 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,261 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

