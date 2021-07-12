Meme (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Meme has a market capitalization of $15.92 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $568.65 or 0.01719395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00383625 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001428 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

