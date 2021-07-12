Zacks: Brokerages Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.69 Million

Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce sales of $68.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.67 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $282.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.29 million to $285.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $326.79 million, with estimates ranging from $321.49 million to $335.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 206,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,895. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -86.00. Certara has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in Certara by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Certara by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Certara by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

