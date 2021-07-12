BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BCBP) Director Joseph Lyga Acquires 2,045 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BCBP) Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,994.00.

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,174. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

