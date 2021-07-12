BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BCBP) Director Joseph Lyga Acquires 2,045 Shares

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BCBP) Director Joseph Lyga bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,994.00.
BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,174. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15.
About BCB Bancorp
