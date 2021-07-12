Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:APOG) SVP Sells 1,219 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80.

APOG stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $39.94. 123,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,768. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.76.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

