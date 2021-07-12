Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells $43,818.54 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CONN stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $26.30. 279,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $772.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conn’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

