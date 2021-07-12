Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 280,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 280,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $39,200.00.
BPSR traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 940,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,717. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
