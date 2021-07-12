Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $840,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will post $840,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $890,000.00. Novan reported sales of $1.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOVN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ NOVN traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $9.07. 835,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.03. Novan has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $2,849,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $1,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novan (NOVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.