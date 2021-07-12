Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.59

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.59 and last traded at $75.79, with a volume of 5435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.68.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

