Insider Buying: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LMB) Director Buys 6,507 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 6,507 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $59,083.56.

Shares of NYSE:LMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.71. 94,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,054. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Get Limbach alerts:

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.