United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.60

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 5353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUGRY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.2107 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.44%.

About United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

