Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.25

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 47447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Atos to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

