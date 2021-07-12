Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $430,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $5.94. 33,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,087. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

