$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to announce sales of $142.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.74 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $575.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $575.01 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,811. The RMR Group has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% during the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.