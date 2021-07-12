Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Major Shareholder Irwin Gold Sells 1,000 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Irwin Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.27. 224,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,579. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $82.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

