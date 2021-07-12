$3.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce sales of $3.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.47 billion. Adient posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.93 billion to $16.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.28. Adient has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

