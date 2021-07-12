EverCommerce Inc. (NYSE:EVCM) Insider Acquires $99,994.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NYSE:EVCM) insider Lisa M. Sterling purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVCM traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 481,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,473. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.