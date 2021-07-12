Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) Insider Sells 1,777 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97.

Shares of AGIO traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. 237,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,836. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.