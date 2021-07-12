89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) Insider Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares

89bio, Inc. (NYSE:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $137,690.00.

Shares of ETNB traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,413. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

